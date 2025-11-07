Sir Alex Ferguson toasts Pep Guardiola after Man City boss joins Man Utd legend in exclusive '1,000 Club'

Guardiola began his career in the dugout at Barcelona, being promoted from their B team into the top job at Camp Nou in 2008. He oversaw a remarkable era of success there, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta helping the Blaugrana to La Liga and Champions League triumphs.

After four years in the most demanding of roles, Guardiola’s next port of call came in Germany as he took the reins at Bayern Munich. More domestic trophy triumphs were enjoyed there, with a stint at the Allianz Arena brought to a close after three years.

In the summer of 2016, Guardiola agreed to fill a Premier League opening in Manchester. He has guided City to 18 honours, including six top-flight titles and a Champions League crown which formed part of a historic Treble in 2022-23. His contract has been extended through to 2027, which will take him beyond a decade of loyal service at the Etihad Stadium.