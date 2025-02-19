England and Man City goalkeeper Ellie RoebuckGetty
Ameé Ruszkai

'I should have been blind' - Lionesses & Barcelona goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck opens up on 'miracle' recovery from stroke that left her fearing early retirement

E. RoebuckEnglandBarcelonaManchester City WomenWomen's Champions LeagueWomen's footballUEFA Nations League ALiga F

Lionesses goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has opened up on her recovery from a stroke that made her fear for her career but also realise how 'lucky' she was.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Roebuck suffered a type of stroke in 2023-24 season
  • Lionesses goalkeeper opens up on 'miracle' recovery
  • Admits she is 'lucky' not to be blind
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱