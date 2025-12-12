Shots fired at Man Utd? Marcus Rashford claims Barcelona's 'environment pushes us to be the best' as loanee admits he 'feels at home' in Spain

A man that relies on confidence in order to deliver on expectations believes that he is now in ideal surroundings when it comes to recapturing consistency and playing with a smile on his face. Some of that love for the game was lost when falling out of favour in Manchester under Ruben Amorim.

Rashford has told BBC Sport of embracing a new culture in Catalunya that sees everybody pulling in the same direction: "I've always been, like many people in the world, an admirer of Spanish football.

"To play for the biggest club in Spain is a huge honour. I'm looking forward to playing more games here, just doing my best and try to help the team to win. It's a club that demands this. The environment is always pushing us to be the best players we can be so it's perfect to be in a place like this as a player."

On his bid to silence any doubters, Rashford added - with questions having been asked of his commitment to the cause at Old Trafford: "I don't see anything here as like a pressure. It's just, I'm here to play football. It's been amazing. I feel welcome, I feel at home. I've just been enjoying every step of the way."

