Shock for Chelsea as Ajax ramp up price for Jorrel Hato after transfer talks continue for wonderkid

Chelsea's move for Ajax starlet Jorrel Hato has hit a roadblock as the Dutch giants have reportedly raised their asking price. Although the Blues have been in advanced talks and believed they had reached personal terms with the defender, Ajax now reportedly want up to €60 million (£52m/$70m) to sanction a transfer, complicating the potential deal this summer.