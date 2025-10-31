'We win collectively, we lose collectively' - Sam Coffey exudes calm during storm, provides steading force for Emma Hayes' USWNT in build up to 2027 World Cup

Last week outside of Philadelphia, FIFA’s No. 2-ranked U.S. women’s national team lost to Portugal for the first time in 11 matches between the nations. They were thwarted by a physical As Navegadoras side that challenged them tactically, then scored on two corners.

It was third loss for Emma Hayes’ side in a transitional, experimental year. The 2024 Olympic champions had never lost to Portugal - in fact, had never even conceded a goal. This was a friendly, sure. But no matter the stakes, no players were pleased.

But few took it to heart more than USWNT defensive midfielder Sam Coffey.

Coffey spoke to reporters after the 2-1 loss with a stoic resolve, clear in her disappointment, and without mincing words: “I think there was stuff that didn't work out all over the field. I don't think it's the back line. I think it's all of us. I think we win collectively, we lose collectively. I think we were way too individual, and that showed.”