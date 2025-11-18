Black Players for Change
'Shared focus on community, sport, and creative expression' - Black Players for Change and Vans launch Vans x BPC Era collaboration to support soccer access programs
'Excited to collaborate with Vans'
Allen Hopkins Jr., Executive Director of Black Players for Change, framed the drop as more than a fashion moment, saying the collaboration channels creative energy into practical community outcomes.
The BPC-Vans partnership positions the shoe as both a cultural symbol and a fundraising vehicle: every pair sold helps underwrite BPC initiatives aimed at youth programming, pitch builds, and opportunities for players from underrepresented communities. That mission-driven language is central to the project’s public messaging and guided how the collaboration was executed.
“We’re excited to collaborate with Vans on this collection, which reflects our shared focus on community, sport, and creative expression,” said Allen Hopkins Jr., Executive Director of BPC.
Design details
The capsule leans into Vans’ simple, iconic lines. Two colorways - black with white trim and white with black trim - keep the aesthetic clean and wearable while spotlighting the BPC mark: a wrapped BPC logo appears on the heel as a small but visible signifier of the partnership. The release also includes subtle touches intended to signal inclusivity and balance, blending the brand’s skate heritage with BPC’s visual identity.
- Black Players for Change
Where funding will go
The collaboration is structured as a philanthropic release, with proceeds from the Vans x BPC collection directed to Black Players for Change programs. The drop will follow a pre-order model, beginning with a 48-hour presale for BPC partners, friends, and family on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. ET, before opening to the public on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. ET. Purchases will contribute to funding BPC’s outreach efforts.
'The headwinds are real'
Now in its sixth season, BPC has become instrumental in the way MLS identifies racism and educates players on discrimination.
