AFP
Shakira, Madonna & BTS announced as headliners for 2026 World Cup final halftime show
Historic performance in New Jersey
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19 will feature a landmark halftime show at MetLife Stadium, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The star-studded lineup was unveiled in a unique social media broadcast featuring iconic characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets. This inaugural mid-match concert is designed to raise significant funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which focuses on improving access to quality schooling and football coaching for underprivileged children across the globe.
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Global icons return
The selection of artists brings together a diverse range of musical legends, including Shakira, who recently released the official tournament song, "Dai Dai", alongside Burna Boy. Madonna also joins the bill as she prepares for the July launch of her highly anticipated studio album, Confessions II. Meanwhile, K-pop titans BTS continue their massive comeback following the completion of their mandatory military service and the successful March release of their sixth studio album, Arirang.
Extensive musical festivities
FIFA has orchestrated a comprehensive entertainment programme across all three host nations, beginning with a massive opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium on June 12 featuring Katy Perry and Future. Additional celebrations are scheduled for the Canadian and Mexican openers, with Michael Buble and J Balvin leading performances in Toronto and Mexico City, respectively. This ambitious strategy reflects the scale of the expanded 48-team tournament, aiming to engage a record-breaking global audience through various cultural touchpoints beyond the pitch.
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Countdown to the opener
Attention now shifts to the tournament’s opening fixtures as teams finalise their preparations for the June start in North America. The United States will kick off their campaign against Paraguay in California, while Mexico host South Africa at the legendary Azteca Stadium. With BTS currently navigating a sold-out world tour and Madonna set for a major appearance at the Tribeca Festival, these headliners will arrive in New Jersey at the peak of their global influence for the mid-July showpiece.