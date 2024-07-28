This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Seven wins in eight without Lionel Messi! Herons put on Leagues Cup show for injured captain & wife Antonela Roccuzzo as trophy defence gets off to perfect start against Puebla Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFLeagues CupPuebla vs Inter Miami CFPuebla Inter Miami have won seven of eight games since losing Lionel Messi to the Copa America, with Puebla seen off 2-0 in their 2024 Leagues Cup opener. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tata Martino's side in impressive form

Looking to land more major silverware

Skipper watching on from the stands Article continues below