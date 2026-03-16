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Serie C, official: Liverani sacked by Ternana, Catania sack Toscano

Two key managers have been sacked in the third-tier leagues.

Fabio Liverani is no longer Ternana’s manager. The Umbrian club sacked the manager following a 1-0 defeat away to Vis Pesaro, with Di Paola scoring in the 4th minute and Dubickas being sent off in the 29th minute, leaving the team down to 10 men. The side is now under the interim management of Pasquale Fazio, the Under-17s manager.

Ternana are tenth in the table in the play-off zone with 42 points from 30 league games, level with Gubbio and Vis Pesaro.

In the next round of Group B on Friday evening, Ternana play at home against Sambenedettese.

  • CATANIA, VIA TOSCANO

    In Group C, Catania have sacked manager Domenico Toscano despite a 2-1 away win at Altamura, thanks to a goal from Tiago Casasola in the 97th minute. 

    The Sicilian side are second in the table with 64 points from 32 league games, 12 points behind leaders Benevento. 

    In the next round, Catania play at home against Casarano in Monday evening’s late kick-off.

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  • OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASES

    Ternana Calcio announces that Fabio Liverani has been relieved of his duties as first-team manager.

    The club would like to thank the manager and his staff – Claudio Bellucci, Maurizio Cantarelli and Federico Fabellini – for the hard work and professionalism they have shown throughout the season, and wishes them every success in their future careers.

    The technical leadership of the First Team has been temporarily entrusted to Pasquale Fazio, the current coach of Ternana’s Under-17s, who will take charge of the team from today’s training session.

    Catania Football Club announces that it has relieved First Team technical director Domenico Toscano and assistant coach Michele Napoli of their respective duties: we would like to thank both professionals for their work and wish them the very best in their personal and professional lives.

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Serie C
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Ternana
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Sambenedettese crest
Sambenedettese
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Serie C
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Catania
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