Serie B: results, goalscorers and league table: Insigne leads Pescara to victory once again

Following yesterday’s matches, Matchday 33 of Serie B concluded today with the remaining eight fixtures bringing this round of the league to a close: crucial victories for Venezia in their bid for promotion, and for Pescara and Sampdoria at the bottom of the table. Stroppa’s side secured all three points thanks to a 3-1 home win over Juve Stabia, pulling clear of Frosinone – who had won against Padova yesterday – and sitting alone at the top on 71 points, three clear of the Giallazzurri. In third place is Monza, who drew with Catanzaro in today’s head-to-head clash for the play-offs. In the relegation zone, Sampdoria won a crucial match against Empoli, whilst Pescara made a significant leap up the table to third from bottom, two points clear of the play-outs, overtaking both Reggiana and Spezia in one fell swoop.



