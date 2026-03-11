Serie B, official: Shpendi and Busio secured by Empoli and Venezia

In Serie B , contract renewals have been announced for two important players: striker Stiven Shpendi with Empoli and midfielder Gianluca Busio with Venezia.

Here are Busio's words: "I am really happy to have renewed my contract and to be able to continue this journey with Venezia. I have felt welcome here since day one, and wearing these colours has become something really important to me. This renewal means a lot, and I would like to thank Director Antonelli and the whole club for the trust they continue to show in me. A special thanks also goes to our fans. Since my arrival, they have always made me feel their support and affection, and for us players, this really makes a difference. I am happy to be able to continue this journey with them and to experience many more emotions with these colours."