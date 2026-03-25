Serie A, the top 30 most expensive players: Lautaro leads the way, the David case, a player with good resale value

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez continues to top the list of Serie A’s most valuable players, according to the latest figures from the specialist website Transfermarkt, which has compiled the full ranking. The Argentine, with a market value of €85 million, leads the podium ahead of Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz, estimated at €75 million, and his teammate Alessandro Bastoni, who is valued at €70 million according to Transfermarkt.





THE DAVID AND VLAHOVIC CASES

In transfer market terms, it is interesting to note the valuations of two players who have been the subject of much speculation in recent months, both from Juventus: Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic. Transfermarkt values the former, signed by the Bianconeri on a free transfer last summer, at €35 million – a figure which, if actually received in the event of the Canadian’s sale, would allow the Old Lady to make a healthy profit. The same valuation applies to Vlahovic, whose value has halved compared to the €70 million (+€10m in bonuses) spent by Juventus to sign him in January 2022. The Serbian’s contract expires in June and he is currently negotiating a contract renewal with the Bianconeri.





Below is the top 30 list of the most expensive players in Serie A for the 2025–26 season, according to Transfermarkt’s estimates, showing the change – whether an increase or a decrease – compared to the previous update.