Serie A, Napoli v Lecce LIVE

Antonio Conte’s Napoli take to the pitch at the Stadio Maradona in Saturday’s 6pm kick-off, part of the 29th round of Serie A fixtures: facing Eusebio Di Francesco’s Lecce, the aim is to secure a third consecutive victory to maintain the gap over their Champions League rivals, with Como and Roma now five points adrift but set to face each other tomorrow at the Sinigaglia, and to put pressure on second-placed Milan, closing the gap to one point. For their part, the Salento side, coming off three wins in their last five matches, have a three-point cushion above the relegation zone.

Serie A Matchday 29

Napoli v Lecce LIVE

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