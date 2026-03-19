Serie A: all the predicted line-ups for Matchday 30: will McTominay and Kean start? Rabiot and Bastoni are back, while Yildiz faces a positional dilemma

With nine matchdays remaining in the Serie A season, the 30th of 38 is set to kick off – the last before the break for the World Cup qualifiers involving the Italian national team. The action begins on Friday 20 March with Cagliari v Napoli, followed by Genoa v Udinese, and concludes on Sunday 22 March with Fiorentina v Inter.

Milan, second in the table, host Torino, whilst in the race for Champions League qualification, Como, Juventus and Roma are all looking to secure maximum points against Pisa, Sassuolo and Lecce respectively.

THE FIXTURES

Friday 20 March

6.30pm - Cagliari v Napoli - DAZN

8.45pm – Genoa v Udinese – DAZN/Sky

Saturday 21 March

3.00 pm - Parma v Cremonese - DAZN

6.00 pm - Milan v Torino - DAZN

8.45pm - Juventus v Sassuolo - DAZN/Sky

Sunday 22 March

12.30 pm - Como v Pisa - DAZN

3.00 pm - Atalanta v Verona - DAZN

3.00 pm - Bologna v Lazio - DAZN

6.00 pm - Roma v Lecce - DAZN/Sky

8.45pm - Fiorentina v Inter - DAZN

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