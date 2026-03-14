Serie A: all the predicted line-ups for matchday 29 of the league

Serie A returns to action for matchday29 of the 2025/26 season. The round kicks off on Friday 13 March and concludes on Monday 16.

It kicks off with Torino v Parma (4-1) on Friday evening. Then on Saturday, it’s Inter v Atalanta at 3pm, Napoliv Lecce at 6pm and Udinese v Juventus at 8.45pm. Sunday begins with Verona v Genoa, continues with Pisa v Cagliari and Sassuolo v Bologna at 3pm, followed by Como v Roma at 6pm and concludes with Lazio v Milan. The Monday night fixture is Cremonese v Fiorentina.