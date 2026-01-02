Sergio Ramos considering takeover of La Liga giants with ex-Real Madrid defender still looking to join new club as free agent

Having left the Spanish capital for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, alongside former Barcelona rival Lionel Messi, Ramos returned to his roots in 2023. Just one season was taken in back at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

At that point, in 2024, Ramos stepped out of his comfort zone again and headed to Mexico. He spent an enjoyable 18 months with Monterrey, but a farewell has been bid to Liga MX after reaching the end of his contract. Now a free agent, Ramos is now mulling over what to do next, with exciting opportunities being explored on and off the field.

A team of American bidders appeared to be leading the race for Sevilla, with Antonio Lappi and Fede Quintero fronting that takeover team. Plans were pieced together there which included a possible move to bring iconic former sporting director Monchi back to the club. They have, however, after conducting a due diligence report, dropped their offer from €3,400 per share to just €2,700. That is said to have led to a breakdown in discussions.

That has left the door open for alternative investors to enter into talks. It was initially claimed that Ramos was interested in becoming a minority investor. Cadena Cope now reports that the World Cup winner is leading his own consortium. An offer is said to have been made, which is the highest on the table at present. Ramos has been chosen as the face of that project.