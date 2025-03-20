Sergio Busquets salary: How much does Inter Miami star earn per week and annually in MLS?

Everything you need to know about Sergio Busquets' salary at Inter Miami

After spending 15 seasons with his boyhood club Barcelona, Sergio Busquets decided it was time for a new challenge, joining MLS side Inter Miami to play alongside Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi once more.

Hailed as one of the best defensive midfielders to have ever played the game, Busquets was the architect of Barcelona’s success, leading the team to numerous titles.

Now in the MLS, the Spaniard is not only enjoying the final days of his career, but also earning a more than decent salary playing in the United States.

Exactly how much? GOAL delved into the numbers with the MLS salary guide and found out!

*Salaries are gross