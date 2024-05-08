Sergio Aguero Manchester City 2021Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Sergio Aguero reveals Chelsea passed up the chance to sign him before he went on to become a Man City legend

ChelseaSergio AgueroTransfersManchester CityPremier League

Premier League legend Sergio Aguero has claimed that Chelsea wanted to sign him before he joined Manchester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chelsea wanted to sign Aguero in 2009
  • Scored double against Blues for Atletico Madrid
  • Lampard wanted Argentine at Stamford Bridge
Article continues below

Editors' Picks