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Senne Lammens fires back at Paul Scholes as Man Utd goalkeeper addresses 'jury is still out' claim
A rapid rise at Old Trafford
Lammens arrived in Manchester last summer, sealing an £18.1m deadline-day transfer from Royal Antwerp. Despite a relatively low profile and moderate fee, the 24-year-old swiftly ousted Altay Bayindir to claim the number one shirt under Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick.
The Belgian enjoyed a solid debut campaign, registering eight clean sheets across 32 Premier League appearances. His immediate impact was praised heavily, with former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves declaring him the club's signing of the season. However, a sluggish start to the current campaign has invited sudden scrutiny, peaking after a 1-0 derby defeat to Manchester City.
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Scholes' stinging verdict and Lammens' reply
Following the narrow loss to City, Scholes openly questioned whether the Belgian possesses the pedigree required for a title charge. "What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top-class goalkeeper?" the United legend stated. "Lammens might be that, I don’t know, I think the jury’s probably still out on that."
Highlighting the historic importance of elite shot-stoppers, Scholes added: "You need a top class goalkeeper. You think of Liverpool’s team with Alisson, City’s teams, Raya at Arsenal. Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar. They’ve all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers. You start from the back, of course you do."
Addressing the heavy media spotlight, Lammens remained entirely unfazed. "I have not changed character by playing football at Manchester United," he explained. "You have to be mentally strong and self-confident in the face of all those people who express their opinions. I can imagine that this is not easy for everyone. I love playing all those Premier League matches. Premier League, Nations League…. That doesn’t feel any different."
Backing from the national team boss
Despite the external noise in England, Lammens continues to enjoy unwavering support on the international stage. Belgium manager Mark van Bommel highlighted the goalkeeper's impressive mindset and seamless transition to life in the Premier League.
"Senne’s strength is that he always remains the same regardless of the circumstances," Van Bommel noted. "That’s his character and his quality. If you see how quickly he adapted to Manchester United. The club is richer, the stadium is bigger than at Antwerp…. He has a good connection with his defenders. That’s worth a compliment."
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Bouncing back from derby disappointment
Lammens will need to rely on that resilient mentality to help steer United back on track following their derby heartbreak. With the team suffering a sluggish start, establishing defensive consistency will be a primary objective for the coming weeks.
The 24-year-old faces the immediate challenge of silencing his remaining doubters by rediscovering last season's form. Juggling high-stakes domestic action with upcoming Nations League commitments, he must prove he can anchor a backline demanding elite standards.
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