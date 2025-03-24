Seeing Red: What A Red Card Means in Football

From violent conduct to denying a goalscoring opportunity, we break down the reasons behind football's most dreaded punishment.

We all remember some of the most iconic red cards in the history of the beautiful game.

There was David Beckham's infamous stamp on Diego Simeone during the 1998 World Cup that cost England deerly. There was Zinedine Zidane's headbutt against Marco Materazzi at the 2006 World Cup. And how about Wayne Rooney getting sent off after falling for Cristiano Ronaldo's trap at that same tournament?

But what exactly does it even mean to get a red card? What offences justify a sending off? And what are the consequences? GOAL has got you covered!