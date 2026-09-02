Scott McTominay to undergo heart surgery as Napoli release official statement on former Man Utd star

McTominay is set to temporarily step away from club duties in Italy to undergo a medical procedure. Napoli have announced that the 29-year-old midfielder requires surgery to correct a "mild benign arrhythmia" in the coming days.

The former United man has established himself as a crucial figure since his £25 million switch in 2024, securing a Serie A title during his highly successful stint in Italy. Medical professionals have eased concerns over the long-term severity of his current issue, indicating that the condition is relatively common among athletes and will not threaten his professional career.

His most recent domestic appearance came during a shock home defeat against Como over the weekend. The Scottish international has already racked up 82 appearances and 27 goals for the Italian giants, alongside 73 caps and 15 goals for his country.



