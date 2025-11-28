Getty Images Sport
Scott McTominay hails 'the real MVPs' of Napoli win with classy tribute to hidden heroes behind his Man of the Match display in Champions League win
McTominay shifts focus to 'hidden heroes' as Napoli beat Qarabag
Napoli secured a vital 2-0 Champions League win over Qarabag on Tuesday keeping their play-off hopes alive. McTominay was at the heart of it all, breaking the deadlock in the 65th minute with a goal directly from a corner before forcing Marko Jankovic’s own goal with a sharp swivelling volley seven minutes later. Napoli controlled possession, registered 17 shots and delivered when it mattered, all in the charged atmosphere of the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on the fifth anniversary of the legend’s passing.
McTominay’s leadership once again defined the night, earning him the Man of the Match award. Yet, instead of celebrating himself, he closed the evening with a remarkable gesture. In a brief but heartfelt note on Instagram, he dedicated his MVP display to Napoli’s kitmen-the hidden heroes, as he called them-who make the club function quietly and tirelessly in the background.
‘The Real MVPs’ behind Napoli’s success
In his post-match message on Instagram, the Scottish midfielder shared a locker-room picture with Napoli’s kit staff and wrote: “Champions League nights. True MVPs always.”
Injured compatriot Billy Gilmour left a blue heart, while supporters called him “Prince Scott.” Even Napoli legend Dries Mertens applauded the gesture.
The midfielder's seamless Neapolitanisation, both culturally and professionally, has become one of the club’s most celebrated success stories since his arrival.
McTominay pushed back to central role amid injury crisis
This season has demanded versatility from McTominay, and injuries to key midfielders have pushed him back into a role he knows well. With Kevin De Bruyne sidelined for up to four months following a biceps femoris tear and Zambo Anguissa also out with a high-grade hamstring lesion, Napoli’s midfield has been stretched.
As a result, the ex-Manchester United player has returned to his preferred central midfield position, taking on deeper responsibilities beside Stanislav Lobotka. The shift has meant fewer forays into the box compared to last season’s advanced role, but the Scotsman has adapted without complaint, balancing defensive duties, pressing triggers, and tempo control while still contributing goals and assists.
His ability to thrive in multiple systems, a 3-5-2, a 3-4-3, or a narrow three-man midfield—has reinforced why coach Conte trusts him so deeply. Even amid tactical reshuffling, McTominay continues to be one of Napoli’s most consistent performers, already contributing five goals this season across competitions.
How Conte will navigate the games ahead?
Since joining from United in 2024, McTominay has grown into a central pillar of Conte’s project. His first season culminated in a Serie A MVP award, a league title, and decisive goals that cemented his role as a clutch performer. With more than 2,700 minutes played last year, he has become one of Conte’s most trusted lieutenants who values him for his discipline, work rate, aerial power and an uncanny ability to arrive in the box at the perfect moment.
In the current campaign, Conte will depend heavily on McTominay to stabilise the midfield, maintain control, and continue contributing offensively. The upcoming fixture list, Roma away on November 30, followed by Cagliari, Juventus, and a decisive Champions League tie against Benfica, will define Napoli’s campaign ahead.
