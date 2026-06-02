Scott McTominay explains new-found fashion sense and love of long hair since swapping Man Utd for sensational Napoli adventure

Living in Naples has clearly influenced McTominay beyond the pitch, with the midfielder adopting a more refined look and growing out his hair. "I love the clothes here, man. The clothes, the way that people dress, and the fabrics that they use. I've enjoyed getting used to that sort of life of presenting yourself really, really well," he explained in interview with GQ magazine.

The Scotland star has even enlisted a tailor to help him navigate the world of high-end Italian style, opting for a clean aesthetic with fewer logos.