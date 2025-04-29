Scott McTominay compared to Germany legend Lothar Matthaus and Juventus favourite Arturo Vidal as Italian press heap praise on Napoli star after match-winning display against Torino
Napoli star Scott McTominay continued his dream debut season in Serie A following his heroics against Torino, drawing praise from the Italian media.
- McTominay scored a brace against Torino last weekend
- Helped Napoli rise to the top of the table
- Earned plaudits from the Italian media