Scott McTominay 'absolutely devastated' to see Billy Gilmour ruled out of World Cup after suffering 'cruel' injury in friendly win

The Scottish FA confirmed the heartbreaking news on Saturday evening following the national team's victory over Curacao. What was supposed to be a celebratory send-off for Steve Clarke's squad has been overshadowed by the loss of one of their most influential players just days before the tournament begins.

Gilmour, who has become a focal point of the Scottish midfield alongside McTominay, sustained the injury during the second half of the friendly. Following medical assessments, it was determined that the Napoli star would be unable to recover in time for the group stages, forcing him to withdraw from the squad entirely.