Scotland are World Cup-bound! Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney & Kenny McLean all score screamers as Tartan Army beat Denmark in do-or-die qualifier

Scotland’s meeting with Denmark had barely begun when one of the most extraordinary goals ever scored at Hampden Park sent the crowd into delirium. It came from McTominay, a player long admired for his engine and commitment but not typically spoken about in the same breath as audacious acrobats. Yet here he was, suspended in mid-air, executing a bicycle kick so clean that even Cristiano Ronaldo would have be proud of it.

The move began with Ben Gannon-Doak reading an attempted Danish clearance. He stepped in with confidence and turned away from his marker with elegance. He then floated a left-footed cross into the penalty area, a delivery that looked harmless enough until McTominay scored the wonder goal.

However, only minutes after his decisive combination of anticipation and artistry had helped conjure McTominay’s wonder strike, Gannon-Doak collapsed to the turf clutching his hamstring. He buried his head in his hands as the medics rushed on, a stretcher in tow. He had been electric from the opening whistle, and his withdrawal sucked much of the early electricity out of Scotland’s performance. McLean, steady and experienced, came on in his place. But the shift in dynamic was undeniable as Scotland had lost their spark.

A tense and absorbing night at Hampden took a dramatic turn early in the second half when Denmark were awarded a VAR-assisted penalty, sparking the first major twist of a frantic 45 minutes. In the 53rd minute, Gustav Isaksen burst toward the edge of the Scotland box, spinning away from Andy Robertson before tumbling under a late challenge. The on-field referee waved play on, but the replays triggered an immediate VAR review.

After several minutes of deliberation, the verdict arrived, and it was a penalty for Denmark. Scotland’s frustrations grew as Craig Gordon dived left while Rasmus Hojlund calmly curled the ball into the opposite corner. Just as Denmark seemed poised to tilt the match in their favour, the game flipped again. With 61 minutes on the clock, John McGinn spun past Rasmus Kristensen. The defender dangled a leg, and McGinn hit the deck theatrically. The referee, convinced by the tumble, produced a second yellow card and Denmark were down to ten.

Three minutes after the red card, Clarke rolled the dice. Off came Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes; on came two out-and-out strikers, Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland. It was a declaration of intent that Scotland were going for the win. And the gamble paid off. In the 78th minute, Scotland won a corner on the left. Lewis Ferguson whipped in a devilish delivery that skimmed off Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at the near post. Shankland reacted instinctively, nudging the ball in from point-blank range.

But the joy lasted less than three minutes. Down to ten men but refusing to wilt, Denmark pieced together a wonderfully composed move. Hojlund held the ball brilliantly, Isaksen’s cross caused panic, and after Scotland failed to clear, Mattias Kristensen teed up Patrick Dorgu on the edge of the area. He opened his body and stroked the ball past Gordon to complete a finish full of class.

But Scotland clawed their way back again when Tierney scored from 25 yards out in stoppage time. It was an extraordinary strike as he curled the ball into the top corner to send Hampden Park into a frenzy. However, the icing on the cake was McLean's strike from the halfway line as he chipped Kasper Schmeichel, who was way off his line.