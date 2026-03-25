Schalke 04: Would promotion to the Bundesliga have an unfortunate side effect involving Dzeko?

According to the report, the Bosnian plans to end his career on a high note – such as promotion. Conversely, this means that if Schalke are in the second tier for the 2026/27 season, the chances of Dzeko staying for another season increase, even though the striker currently only has a contract until the end of the season.

The 40-year-old joined the Gelsenkirchen side during the winter break and, with six goals and three assists in eight matches, quickly established himself as a key figure in coach Miron Muslic’s attacking line-up.