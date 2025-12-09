Getty Images Sport
Scared of Antonio Conte? Juventus' plan failed as Fabio Capello says Napoli's 'speed and pressure' was too much for Luciano Spalletti's masterplan in crucial Serie A defeat
The showdown at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was billed as a clash of philosophies: the intense, vertical aggression of Conte’s Napoli against the possession-based evolution Spalletti is attempting to instil at Juventus. In the end, it was Conte who emerged victorious, with his side securing a 2-1 win thanks to a double from Rasmus Hojlund, temporarily restoring them to the top of the table but also exposed significant cracks in the Old Lady's armour.
Former Juventus and Milan boss Fabio Capello did not hold back in his assessment of the match, pinpointing exactly where Spalletti got it wrong and why the visitors looked overwhelmed from the first whistle.
Spalletti intimidated by Conte's Napoli
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Capello suggested that Spalletti’s tactical setup - specifically the decision to play without a recognised striker - betrayed a sense of anxiety regarding Napoli's strength.
"Spalletti has just arrived, he's trying to do things, bring ideas and give the team more personality," Capello noted. "In the match against Napoli, maybe he was a bit intimidated by Conte's side and, knowing the strength of their midfield, he decided to play without a centre-forward. He tried to cause problems for the opponent by trying to block the wingers and leaving the ball to a central defender. He didn't succeed, however, because the Azzurri's speed and pressing caused him problems."
The decision to field Kenan Yildiz as a false nine backfired, leaving Juventus without a focal point to relieve the pressure. According to Capello, the difference in intensity was stark.
"Napoli are a team with quality, and when they defend, they do it with a lot of men, with compactness and without leaving much space," he explained. "Spalletti, however, is trying to find some solutions, and after three wins in a row, perhaps he wanted to get points: that's how I see it. But the difference between the two teams was clear."
Yildiz needs 'freedom', not tactical chains
While the collective performance was poor, Capello defended young star Kenan Yildiz, who scored Juventus' only goal before being surprisingly substituted by Spalletti. The Juve boss had demanded "more" from the Turkish talent in his post-match comments, a stance Capello vehemently disagreed with.
"I think it was an analysis that should have been made yesterday when we reviewed the match with the players; it wasn't necessary to say it in front of the media," he said. "I think we all ask more of our players, but right now it's difficult to say that about Yildiz."
He also argued that restricting a talent like Yildiz to a rigid tactical role stifles his best attributes.
"Yildiz is one of those players you have to leave free. Of course, he has to get back into possession when you lose the ball, but then he needs the license to invent things. Players with quality and creativity have to be allowed to express themselves. It wasn't the right situation, against such a sharp and determined team."
What comes next?
For Spalletti, the honeymoon period is over. The "masterplan" of converting Juventus into a fluid, possession-dominant side has hit a Conte-shaped wall. The challenge now is to find a solution to the "slow" ball circulation Capello identified before their Champions League commitments against Pafos and a tricky trip to Bologna.
As Capello warned: "Spalletti is trying to find some solutions" but he will need to find them quickly. If Juventus continue to play with "fear" against their direct rivals, their title challenge could be over before it truly begins.
