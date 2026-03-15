Sassuolo v Bologna: CM's player ratings
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Sassuolo v Bologna: CM's player ratings
SASSUOLO PLAYER RATINGS
Muric 6 Beaten by Dallinga through no fault of his own, then saved by the poor finishing of others. In the closing stages, he denied Orsolini.
Walukiewicz 5 Struggled immensely against Cambiaghi’s verve, despite not being a natural full-back.
Muharemovic 5.5 Lacked focus and seemed distracted.
Idzes 5.5 Not perfect either; he gave Dallinga too much space, but made up for it somewhat with two crucial clearances in the second half.
Garcia 5 Gave Orsolini too much space, though fortunately the latter failed to capitalise. (Doig 6 A couple of fine bursts of pace)
Koné 5.5 Too inconsistent in his passing to avoid losing a few balls. Lots of movement, but also a bit of confusion. (Vranckx 5.5 A few too many errors in the closing stages)
Matic 5.5 Too measured against the Rossoblù’s pressing. (Volpato 6.5 Lively, came close to equalising. And deserved more minutes, given the performances of others)
Thorstvedt 6 Still one of the most involved and active players in the dreary Neroverde afternoon.
Berardi 4.5 A complete washout, never made an impact and wasted countless balls. (Bakola n/a)
Pinamonti 5 Achieved nothing, always trailing behind the Rossoblù defenders (Nzola 5.5 A couple of lay-offs and little else)
Laurienté 4.5 Another player who completely flopped, getting almost every decision wrong.
Grosso 5.5 A dreadful first half, then he picked up the pace a bit but it was too late. He should have made changes at half-time.
BOLOGNA PLAYER RATINGS
Skorupski 6.5 Stopped Thorstvedt in the first half and made decisive saves against Muharemovic and Volpato in the second. He pulled a muscle coming off his line in the closing stages but gritted his teeth and carried on.
De Silvestri 6 Returns to the starting line-up, making his 459th Serie A appearance, but strains his right thigh during a counter-attack. (Zortea 5.5 Foul-prone, picks up a yellow card for a challenge on Bakola)
Vitik 6.5 Great save in the second half against Nzola; at times he looked off-balance but held his own.
Lucumi 6.5 Played despite the European tie; a slip early on went unpunished by Thorstvedt.
Miranda 6.5 He marks Berardi and gives him little or nothing.
Sohm 6 Excellent first half, all physical. Then he faded. (Pobega n/a)
Moro 6.5 Returns to playmaker duties and moves the ball well through midfield in the first half, then a knock to the hip forces him off (Freuler 6 Brings his usual experience to bear in managing the Neroverdi’s lacklustre late push)
Odgaard 6.5 As usual, he pendulates between the wing and the attacking midfield role, delivering some interesting balls with his left foot. (Bernardeschi N/A)
Orsolini 5.5 His difficult spell continues. He tries, but is always off target. Dallinga 7 A great goal after six minutes, controlling and shooting (with a bit of help from the Neroverdi) for his second league goal. He celebrates with a smile, gaining confidence: not always accurate, in the second half Idzes denies him a possible second. (Castro 6 Tries to give Bologna some breathing space in the closing stages)
Cambiaghi 6 In the first half he tore Walukiewicz apart, then faded a bit.
Italiano 6.5 Back to winning ways in the league, another 0-1 victory like in Pisa. However, the three injuries, Skorupski above all, are a major blow for the Europa League.