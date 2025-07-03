Sarina Wiegman's tournament magic faces its toughest test yet at Euro 2025 amid absent Lionesses icons, England's 'group of death' and questions over her management

Mary Earps' retirement and Millie Bright's withdrawal has increased scrutiny on the Dutch coach, who is bidding for a third European title in a row

Sarina Wiegman's major tournament record is, quite simply, remarkable. In the last eight years, first as head coach of her native Netherlands and then as England boss, she has won two European Championship titles and reached two World Cup finals, with the 55-year-old now out in Switzerland looking to win her third continental title in a row. Indeed, it was way back in 2013 when someone other than Wiegman led a team to glory on this stage.

Those achievements have marked the Dutchwoman out as arguably the best manager in the international women's game and certainly one of the best coaches the sport has ever seen, with individual recognition aplenty coming her way, too. In that eight-year spell, she has been named The Best FIFA Women's Coach an incredible four times.

But as Wiegman and her England team prepare for another big summer, there are so many reasons why Euro 2025 looks set to be the toughest test yet of the manager's credentials.