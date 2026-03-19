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Santos sack manager after Neymar’s side suffer late defeat to stoke shock relegation fears again
Neymar goal not enough for Santos
Neymar was on target for Santos against Internacional but it was not enough as his team slipped to a 2-1 defeat. The Brazilian superstar scored a second-half penalty but an own goal and a late strike by Johan Carbonero handed Inter all three points. Santos then confirmed after the match that manager Vojvoda had left in a statement: "Santos FC announces the departure of head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda and the members of his technical staff. The club thanks them for their services rendered and wishes them success in the continuation of their careers."
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New manager already appointed
Santos have since confirmed that former boss Cuca will be the club's new coach until the end of the season. The club said in a statement: "Santos Football Club finalized on this Thursday (19) the hiring of coach Cuca for the remainder of the season. The new manager signed a contract valid until the end of 2026. Cuca arrives at the Fish accompanied by assistant Cuquinha and physical trainer Omar Feitosa. A native of Curitiba (PR), Alexi Stival is 62 years old and will begin his fourth stint with Santos Football Club. Previously, the coach led the Black-and-White Coastal team in 2008, 2018, and 2020-2021."
Neymar reacts to Brazil snub
Neymar is back to full fitness with Santos and is hoping he can play his way into Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil plans for World Cup 2026. The forward has been left out Ancelotti's latest squad list but says he will keep on working hard in a bid to earn a recall before the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada this summer. He told reporters: "The national team squad has just been announced. We weren't called up. Of course, I'm sad, but I'll always support the national team. Now it's about keeping working, and being ready if an opportunity comes. Obviously, it's my last World Cup. I was upset. But tomorrow I have to stop being sad. I need to work, train and play so that an opportunity may arise to be at the World Cup. I'm prepared.”
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What comes next?
Santos will be hoping that the arrival of Cuca can help improve the team's fortunes and he can steer the club away from the relegation zone. Neymar and Co. are back in action on Sunday against bottom side Cruzeiro.
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