Santos & Neymar 'reach understanding' over contract renewal to take Brazil forward through to 2026 World Cup

Neymar has been enjoying regular football once again at Santos as he aims to book a spot in Brazil's squad for World Cup 2026. The former Barcelona star hasn't played for the national team for two years but has made it clear he's dreaming of playing in next summer's competition for the Selecao. After returning to Santos, he said: "Obviously, the national team is something I want to return to. I still have something to achieve (the World Cup), a mission that I think is my last, so I'm going to go after it no matter what. I have goals."

However, it remains to be seen if manager Carlo Ancelotti will call Neymar into his squad for the tournament. The Italian has previously revealed that Neymar is in contention but a final decision is yet to be made. He told reporters: “If we’re talking about Neymar, we have to talk about other players. We have to think about Brazil, which could have Neymar or be without Neymar, with other players or without other players. We’ll make the final list after the March FIFA window. I understand very well that you are very interested in Neymar. I want to make it clear that we are in December, the World Cup is in June, and I will choose the team that goes to the World Cup in May. If Neymar deserves to be there, if he’s doing well, if he’s better than someone else, he will play in the World Cup, period. I don’t owe anything to anyone."