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Man up! Sandro Tonali & Bruno Guimaraes told how to act in transfer window as Newcastle midfielders are linked with Man Utd, Arsenal & Man City
Tonali & Guimaraes power the Newcastle engine room
Guimaraes, who has filled the captain’s armband on a regular basis at St James’ Park, is currently away on international duty at the 2026 World Cup with Brazil. That event will be dominating his thoughts, with domestic matters being put on the backburner for now.
Newcastle do, however, need to know where they stand with the talented South American. If he were to open the door to a new challenge, then Eddie Howe and Co must quickly identify a suitable replacement.
The same is true when it comes to Italian playmaker Tonali. His many qualities - which include ferocious tackling and ability to drive forward with the ball - help to make the Magpies tick. Finding similar parts to keep the engine room ticking over will not be easy.
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No European football: Sale threat faces Magpies
Big money would, of course, be made available if Tonali or Guimaraes were to move on, with both boasting hefty price tags. Newcastle have already brought in close to £70 million ($94m) from the sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.
Howe could have cash to splash in the summer window of 2026 - as that swings open for business - with domestic rivals said to have Toon Army generals in their sights. Tempting offers may be presented from Emirates Stadium, Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium.
The Magpies will be reluctant sellers, having already stumbled to a 12th-place finish in the season just gone, with it important to keep prized assets in their current surroundings. That may, however, prove difficult given the lack of European football that will be on the agenda for 2026-27.
Will Tonali & Guimaraes leave St James' Park any time soon?
Quizzed on whether one, or both, of Tonali and Guimaraes could be lured away from St James’ Park, ex-Newcastle star Waddle - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of NewBettingOffers.co.uk - said: “Well, the World Cup, obviously Tonali's not in the World Cup. Talk, there is, but who's making the talk up? If it's not the player, it's got to be his agent, let's be honest.
“Have they had enough? Disappointing season. Very poor season for Newcastle. Maybe these players are thinking, ‘I need to be playing in the top level, I want to be in the Champions League’ - which is a great get out card now that saying, ‘I want to be in the Champions League’.
“I think if they really want to go, if there's any belief in it, then they should come out and say, ‘I've had a few good years here, I've enjoyed it, but it's time for me to move on’. And it might not be in England - Tonali definitely could be, but Guimaraes, 28/29 now, he could be going somewhere else in Europe.
“I just don't know why players don't come out and say, ‘look, I've enjoyed my time here, but I want to move on’. People respect that. But when you hide behind your agent, or you hide behind the media, they should just be man enough and say, ‘let's squash it, I love Newcastle, I'm staying, I'm happy, very happy’, or, ‘I want to get out, I want to be playing in the Champions League, I don't want to be playing where we are in the league, I want to be in the top four or five, and I need to get out’. Then people put their hand up and say, ‘okay, whatever you want to call us, at least I'm honest’.”
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Midfield stars have been linked with Premier League heavyweights
Tonali’s agent has done plenty of talking since the end of the winter transfer window reportedly saw approaches made for his client from Arsenal - as the Premier League champions-in-waiting sought to bolster their ranks on deadline day.
No doors have been closed, with the all-action 26-year-old ready to mull over his options, while Guimaraes - after four-and-a-half years at Newcastle that have delivered 195 appearances and a Carabao Cup triumph - may feel as though he has one more big move and a fresh start left in him.