VIDEO: Sam Kerr can't stop smiling after spotting herself & Australia team-mate Caitlin Foord on big screen during Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League clash with Lauren James also in attendance
Sam Kerr was present at Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and the Blues legend couldn't stop smiling after spotting herself on the big screen.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chelsea draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge
- Kerr couldn't stop smiling after being shown on screen
- Lauren James also present to watch men's EPL clash