Sadio Mane urged to reverse retirement decision on verge of AFCON final as Senegal's ex-Liverpool star 'represents Africa and the world'
Mane pays tribute to Egypt following semi-final win
Mane has scored two goals and provided three assists in North Africa this winter, including the key strike in their semi-final win over Egypt in midweek. The 33-year-old netted late on in a narrow 1-0 victory to end Mohamed Salah's hopes of winning AFCON for the first time in his career.
The former Liverpool man praised his ex-teammate and Egypt following the victory, saying: "I pay tribute to Egypt of course and as I always said, Egypt is for me the best ever team in Africa. Today they showed it again. Wow. What a team. It was not easy for us and we expect that because it's Africa Cup and we're travelling but we keep patient, facing these great players, especially Mo Salah, one of the best players in the world.
"Of course he always gives his best for the team, unfortunate for him today as well. I just want to say this is part of football."
And Sunday's final against Morocco is set to be Mane's last outing for Senegal having previously suggested he'll hang up his boots after the tournament. "We know how to play the final. A final is meant to be won. I will be very happy to play my last AFCON final, to enjoy it and to make my country win," Mane added in the week.
Senegal boss Pape Thiaw has, however, pleaded with Mane to continue playing for the national team, claiming the Al-Nassr forward "represents Africa".
Mane 'represents Africa' according to Senegal boss
Speaking ahead of Sunday's final, Thiaw said: "The country is not in agreement [with his decision], and I am not in agreement. We want to keep him as long as possible. He represents Africa, the world, and when we say it's his decision, it doesn't just belong to him, he belongs to the people of Senegal, and they want to see him carry on.
"Considering his example, we need such people like this in the country. He gives lessons, his humility, his education, how he gives his sweat for Senegal. He gave his life for this team to get to the World Cup in 2022, he gave his life to win the first AFCON and get the first star.
"If I had to sign a paper to allow this player to leave, I would say 'no', and his teammates would say 'no' as well."
Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye echoed Thiaw's sentiments, adding: "We're going to try to keep him with us a bit longer, because he still has some great years to give. I heard what he said and we'll see what he decides to do. But we really want him to stay with us for many more years."
Mane 'deserved to win Ballon d'Or' states Niakhate
Senegal centre-back Moussa Niakhate also lavished praise upon his compatriot, and went as far as claiming that Mane deserved to win the Ballon d'Or, stating: "Sadio is an exceptional player who would have deserved to win a Ballon d'Or.
"Above all, he is just an incredible man. He doesn’t have a big ego. He just works hard and loves his country - the fact this is his sixth AFCON shows his longevity and consistency.
"There are other things that I will keep to myself, but we want to do it for him to add a second star [to our shirt], he's one of the best players that we've ever known."
"He's a person who had a huge responsibility in my coming to the Senegal national team," Niakhate continued. "He contributed strongly in allowing [then-head coach Aliou] Cisse to take me.
"When you have a player of his level knocking at the door to take you, it shows his humility and the absence of ego for the person, as well as defining his love for his country, and his work for Senegal."
When is the AFCON final?
The Africa Cup of Nations final kicks off at the Moulay Abdullah Stadium in Rabat at 7pm on Sunday night. Mane is hoping to guide Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in their history having first won the prestigious competition back in 2021.
Hosts Morocco, meanwhile, are looking to claim their first AFCON success since 1976.
