Sadio Mane outshines Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr keep up pressure on Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal with narrow win over Al-Taawoun
Al-Nassr keep title hopes alive with narrow win
Al-Nassr sought to make home advantage count early on, and found a way past Mailson in the fourth minute. Ronaldo lofted an enticing free-kick to the back post for Mohamed Simakan to head past the Brazilian, but the goal was chalked out for offside.
The Al-Taawoun shotstopper was on hand to deny Inigo Martinez, while Ronaldo was also unable to get the better of Mailson in the opening exchanges. The Portuguese striker then saw a goal of his own ruled out. And despite dominating in the opening exchanges, it took an Al Dossary own goal for Al-Nassr to take the lead after the Al-Taawoun centre-back inadvertently headed Mane's cross past the 29-year-old goalkeeper.
The hosts pushed to double their advantage after the restart as Mane hit the post with a well-struck effort, while Kingsley Coman was twice thwarted by Mailson. Ronaldo was then brought down for a penalty, but the decision was overturned after replays showed the 40-year-old was offside in the build up.
Mailson was again called into action late on to prevent Ronaldo at his near post to give Al-Taawoun a fighting chance of an upset but ultimately Al-Nassr did just enough to claim all the spoils to move into second.
The MVP
Al-Nassr were always expected to dominate proceedings and it took an inspired performance from Mailson to give Al-Taawoun a chance of claiming a result. While the Brazlian could do little to prevent Mohammed Al Dossary's own goal, the Al-Taawoun shotstopper kept the likes of Ronaldo and Coman at bay in a solid showing despite defeat.
The big loser
It was a frustrating 90 minutes for Ronaldo, who failed to add to his 16 league goals in Monday's welcome of Al-Taawoun. The iconic hitman saw an early assist for Mohamed Simakan ruled out for offside, before the Al-Nassr striker had a goal of his own chalked off. Additionally, the 40-year-old had a penalty appeal waved away having been offside in the build up. Ronaldo pushed to get his name on the scoresheet but was foiled by both the referee's assistant and Al-Taawoun goalkeeper Mailson.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐
