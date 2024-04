Ryan Reynolds reflects on another 'WTF-bonkers' Wrexham season and pays tribute to iconic Paul Mullin after Red Dragons boost promotion hopes with dramatic Colchester win WrexhamPaul MullinColchesterColchester vs WrexhamLeague Two

Ryan Reynolds praised Wrexham's fighting spirit after their comeback win at Colchester United & paid tribute to Paul Mullin in a "WTF-bonkers" season.