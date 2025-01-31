Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenny & Wrexham warned of £2m mistake - with Hollywood co-owners told they are breaking transfer record on the wrong striker
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenny and Wrexham have been warned they could be making a £2 million transfer mistake, with the wrong striker being targeted.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Dragons ready to land another frontman
- Expected to splash the cash before winter deadline
- Questions asked of whether they are getting the right Smith