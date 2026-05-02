Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac warned of 'very big problem' at Wrexham if they don't achieve Premier League promotion

Speaking via OLBG, Wilson explained that simply missing out on the play-offs would already represent a notable financial setback. The additional matchday income and commercial opportunities tied to those games make them highly valuable for Championship clubs. Wilson highlighted the immediate financial consequences of falling short in the promotion race.

"If a club misses out on the play-offs, that’s a £15 million hit on revenue because of the associated ticket in and commercial revenue that's on offer by making it through those additional games," Professor Wilson explained.

"If they miss out on the play-offs and don’t get promoted to the Premier League, then we are talking about missing out on an opportunity worth £120 million and that is pretty significant. That’s particularly true for Wrexham given the amount of money they are spending and the spending that they have undertaken over the last couple of years. They’ve also got plans for a new training ground and an expansion to their stadium so it gets really, really tricky."

He added: "For Wrexham this season, what we’re really talking about is a cost opportunity if they miss the play-offs, to get into the Premier League,” concluded Professor Wilson. That failure would add up to £120 million pounds of lost revenue plus all those associated player contracts that they've got in the Championship where they've been hoping to secure that additional promotion. Failure to secure promotion to the Premier League in 2027, based on their current spending habits, would present Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds with a very big problem."