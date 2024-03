Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney haven't heard that before! Wrexham BOOED off by home fans after dismal 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers WrexhamTranmere RoversLeague TwoWrexham vs Tranmere Rovers

Wrexham were booed off by their own fans following their 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers at the Racecourse.