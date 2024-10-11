'Wouldn't put it past them' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's plans to build 55,000-seater Wrexham stadium given 'incredible' verdict with club 'gaining fans from everywhere'
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's ambitions to build a new 55,000-seater stadium have been described as "incredible" by a former Wrexham manager.
- Current Wrexham ground has 12,600 capacity
- Refurbishment underway to expand to 16,000 seats
- Wrexham owners hoping to capitalise on fame