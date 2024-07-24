'Genuinely nice people' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney hailed for hands-on approach with Wrexham women's team as star striker Rosie Hughes insists Hollywood owners 'make us feel like it’s about us'
Wrexham striker Rosie Hughes says owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are "genuinely nice people" who have done a lot for the women's team.
- Reynolds & McElhenney took over Wrexham in 2021
- Done wonders for men's and women's teams
- Striker Hughes pays tribute to Hollywood owners