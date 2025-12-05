Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac & Wrexham sent Raheem Sterling transfer warning as member of Chelsea ‘bomb squad’ sees Championship move mooted

While Saunders believes Sterling could be a shrewd addition for the Red Dragons, becoming another star on ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ in the process, EFL pundit Lee Hendrie is not so sure.

He has told Football League World: “I’d probably disagree with Deano on that, I don’t think he’d be a fit that would be right for Wrexham. Particularly, the way they play, I’m not sure Raheem would be the one, unless they had him and played him as a bit of a luxury role where he could play off the front and be that luxury attacking player. I’m not sure that they’d play that way, and counter for that, I think they are looking for promotion.

“Could he fit into a Championship side? Yeah, I don’t see why not, maybe you could see him at an Ipswich or maybe a Boro or somewhere like that. I still think he could offer something in the Premier League, I really do.

“Even if you’re looking at the lower end of the Premier League, I think he has got ability, it’s whether he wants to take that on and take that drop, that’s the other question. I think it takes some finances to take him into the Championship because I’m sure there will be lots of offers for him to go abroad and elsewhere. I could see that not being a fit for him at Wrexham.”