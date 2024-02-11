Ryan Reynolds bizarrely deletes Tweet following Wrexham’s latest defeat after originally posting classy message to League Two opponents Bradford

Ryan Reynolds bizarrely deletes Tweet following Wrexham’s latest defeat after originally posting classy message to League Two opponents BradfordRitabrata BanerjeeGetty/Twitter/GOALWrexhamBradford CityWrexham vs Bradford CityLeague TwoWrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds strangely deleted his tweet praising Bradford after they beat his team on Saturday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReynolds deletes X postPraised Bradford after Wrexham's defeatHave lost their last four matches