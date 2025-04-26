Ryan Reynolds Wrexham fansGetty
Jack McRae

Ryan Reynolds behind the bar! Wrexham co-owner serves drinks to fans as Hollywood star jets in with wife Blake Lively & Rob McElhenney to watch Championship promotion-sealing win over Charlton

WrexhamWrexham vs CharltonLeague OneCharlton

Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham's Hollywood co-owner, jumped behind the bar to serve drinks to fans ahead of their 3-0 win over Charlton that sealed promotion.

  • Reynolds serves fans drinks
  • Victory against Charlton secured promotion
  • Championship football secured for Red Dragons
