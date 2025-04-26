Ryan Reynolds behind the bar! Wrexham co-owner serves drinks to fans as Hollywood star jets in with wife Blake Lively & Rob McElhenney to watch Championship promotion-sealing win over Charlton Wrexham Wrexham vs Charlton League One Charlton

Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham's Hollywood co-owner, jumped behind the bar to serve drinks to fans ahead of their 3-0 win over Charlton that sealed promotion.