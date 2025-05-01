Ruud Gullit reveals Chelsea sabotage! Former manager claims transfer disagreements with agents were behind shock Stamford Bridge sacking
Ruud Gullit opens up about his shock Chelsea exit, revealing how agents and internal betrayal, along with his mother's illness, led to his dismissal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gullit claims he was sabotaged during Chelsea manager spell
- Dutchman reveals battles with agents over transfers
- Claims he wasn't supported by club over mother's breast cancer