'Runs & fights like a youth player' - Vincent Kompany claims Harry Kane has 'become better with age' as Bayern Munich striker singled out for special praise after Champions League masterclass
Bayern boss Vincent Kompany thinks Harry Kane is becoming "better with age" after seeing his striker play a starring role in the win over Leverkusen.
- Kane in top form in the Champions League
- Scores and assists as Bayern knock out Leverkusen
- Kompany praises Kane's hard work