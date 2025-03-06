Ruben Amorim's wife unhappy with 'wind, rain and dark nights' in Manchester as she struggles to adapt amid Portuguese coach's struggles at Man Utd
Ruben Amorim's wife is reportedly unhappy with the "wind, rain and dark nights" at Manchester as she struggles to adapt to her life in England.
- Maria is not fond of Manchester weather
- Struggling to settle down in the north west of England
- Problems continue to pile on for beleagured Amorim