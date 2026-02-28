Was Ruben Amorim the problem? Andre Onana backed to ‘fight’ for Man Utd redemption & snub permanent transfer

Lammens leapfrogged Altay Bayinder in the pecking order shortly after his Manchester arrival on deadline day, which ultimately saw Onana depart for Trabzonspor earlier in the season. The 29-year-old has been a regular feature for the Turkish outfit since his move to Papara Park.

Even so, the Cameroon international is expected to return to United in the summer when his loan deal with Trabzon expires, and he'll hope Ruben Amorim's exit will provide him with a chance to reclaim the starting spot between the sticks at Old Trafford. Onana featured regularly for United following his arrival from Inter in 2023 before he was dropped by the Portuguese boss at the start of the season, with his sole appearance coming in the shock Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby back in August.

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the Manchester powerhouse until the end of the season, and United are undecided on who their next manager will be. Onana, though, is expected to fight for his spot in goal at Old Trafford and snub any potential permanent exits, according to close friend and compatriot Geremi.