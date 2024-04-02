Ruben Amorim to Liverpool? The 'anti-Mourinho' working wonders at Sporting CP that Bruno Fernandes doesn't want to leave Portugal!

The Portuguese is just 38 years of age but is presently closing in on a second Primeira Liga title in four seasons

Spare a thought for Sporting CP fans right now. As soon as Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, they knew what was coming: incessant speculation over the future of their own coach, Ruben Amorim.

That's just how it works. Every time a top job in England becomes available, Amorim's name gets mentioned. He has previously been linked with - and in some cases courted by - Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea. It was absolutely inevitable that he would be touted as a potential Klopp successor.

And the annoying thing for Sporting supporters is that the speculation has only intensified since Xabi Alonso expressed his intention to stay at Bayern Leverkusen for another year. The Spaniard was considered Liverpool's top target, but he's now been removed from the shortlist.

Amorim is still on it, though, and although he is likely to face stiff competition for the vacancy from Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, the interest in the Portuguese's services might actually materialise into a move this time around. Consequently, Sporting supporters are now seriously worried about losing the coach that they initially didn't want...